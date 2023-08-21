Watch Now
Hillsborough County leaders hope to reduce congestion near Riverview charter school

Hillsborough County leaders hope to improve the flow of an intersection near Southshore Charter School in Riverview.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 21, 2023
Leaders say Heritage Greens Parkway and Big Bend Road can use some traffic flow improvements, especially during school pick-up and drop-off hours.

"This is a highly trafficked area, and we're trying to alleviate some of the issues that we have while school is in session. So during those peak hours of drop off and pick up, so the traffic is not moving as it should be. And so these improvements will help that," said Bianca Hatton, Community Relations Coordinator with Hillsborough County.

These plans are still in the beginning phases, but officials hope to widen Big Bend Road to add an eastbound turn lane on Heritage Greens Parkway. They also hope to add a westbound through-lane extending from Heritage Greens Parkway to just pass Southshore Charter School.

County officials hope to start the project next year and complete it by the end of 2024.

More information about the project can be found by clicking here.

