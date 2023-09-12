Watch Now
Hillsborough Co. transportation leaders look to address safety issues on Sligh Ave. and Waters Ave.

DTBF Car driving generic WFTS.png
WFTS
DTBF Car driving generic WFTS.png
Posted at 5:32 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 05:32:52-04

Hillsborough County transportation leaders are hoping to make some changes on Sligh Avenue and Waters Avenue in Hillsborough County.

Leaders are focusing on Waters Avenue from Armenia to Florida Avenue and on Sligh Avenue from Armenia to Nebraska Avenue.

These portions of the road are high-injury locations, and transportation leaders want to see what they can do to make it safer for everyone.

"There are a lot of people out here moving around, and the roads right now are designed right now to prioritize fast car movement," Beth Alden, Executive Director of the Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization, said.

Leaders want those who drive or live in the area to take a quick 10-minute survey about the area.

There is also a meeting on Tuesday, September 12, at the Salvation Army on Sligh Avenue that will focus on getting community feedback.

Another meeting, on October 10, will be held to look at the possible changes to the roads and garner community feedback.

Sligh and Waters flyer
Sligh and Waters flyer

To take the survey, you can click this link for English or thislink for Spanish. Or you may use the QR code on the flyer above.

Public Meeting #1

When: Tuesday, September 12 | 6:30–8 p.m.

Where: Salvation Army | 1100 W Sligh Avenue Tampa, Florida, 33604
 

Public Meeting #2

When: Tuesday, October 10 | 6:30–8 p.m.

Where: Salvation Army | 1100 W Sligh Avenue Tampa, Florida, 33604

