HCSO increase patrols in an effort to reduce the number of traffic crashes

TAMPA, FLA. — Hillsborough county deputies are cracking down on drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, in an effort to make our roads safer.
"Together we can save lives," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.
The sheriff's office will start conducting High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) starting September 13 to May 2022.
"These operations are meant to raise awareness and focus on educating drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists," Chronister said. "Traveling on a roadway should not be a dangerous experience, but failure to follow traffic laws puts everyone at risk."
The operation is funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation. According to FDOT, Hillsborough County ranks 4th in Florida for serious fatal traffic crashes.
"We need drivers to obey the rules of the road and remain hyper-aware of their surroundings at all times," said Chronister.
The following locations will be part of the upcoming HVE operation:
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Sawyer to Beaumont Center Boulevard
- Fletcher Avenue, from Regency Drive to Bruce B Downs Boulevard
- US Highway 41, College Avenue to 15th Avenue NW
- US Highway 301, Whitt Road to River Walk Court
- US Highway 41, from Phillips Lane to Gibsonton Drive
- Brandon Road, from Kings Avenue to Valrico Road
- Nebraska Avenue, from Fletcher Avenue to E 104th Avenue
- US Highway 301, from I-4 to Harney Canal
- Orient Road, from I-4 to Hanna Road
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Standish Bend Drive to Town and Country Boulevard
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Mott Drive to Sumner Road
- Dale Mabry Highway, from Idlewild Avenue W to W Waters Avenue
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Lakewood Pointe Drive to Parsons Avenue
- Adamo Drive, from I-75 to Providence Road
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Pinellas County Line to Memorial Highway
- Bruce B Downs Boulevard, from University Square Drive to E 131st Avenue
- S 50th Street, from Madison Avenue to 16th Avenue S
- Nebraska Avenue, from 118th Avenue E to E 131st Avenue
- Dale Mabry Highway, from Fletcher Avenue to Ehrlich Road