HCSO increase patrols in an effort to reduce the number of traffic crashes

TAMPA, FLA. — Hillsborough county deputies are cracking down on drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, in an effort to make our roads safer.

"Together we can save lives," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The sheriff's office will start conducting High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) starting September 13 to May 2022.

"These operations are meant to raise awareness and focus on educating drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists," Chronister said. "Traveling on a roadway should not be a dangerous experience, but failure to follow traffic laws puts everyone at risk."

The operation is funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation. According to FDOT, Hillsborough County ranks 4th in Florida for serious fatal traffic crashes.

"We need drivers to obey the rules of the road and remain hyper-aware of their surroundings at all times," said Chronister.

The following locations will be part of the upcoming HVE operation: