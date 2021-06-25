Gunn Hwy at Anderson and Lynn Turner Roads set to get road safety upgrades in Carrollwood

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An upcoming intersection improvement project at Gunn Highway, where it connects Anderson Road and Lynn Turner Road, will help stop crashes and ease congestion in the Carrollwood and Citrus Park areas.

GUNN HIGHWAY AT LYNN TURNER AND ANDERSON



First, the project will widen part of Gunn Highway to allow for dual eastbound left-turn lanes. Lynn Turner Road also will be widened north of Gunn Highway to help with congestion and traffic flow issues.

Drivers will also see an existing northbound right-turn lane on Anderson Road converted into a shared through and right lane for two effective northbound through lanes.

Safety concerns and crash history are also of top of mind for Hillsborough County.

To reduce crashes, construction crews will change the median on Lynn Turner Road, south of Barrett Drive, and eliminate left-turn access into and out of the shopping plaza.

The project also will include drainage improvements along Lynn Turner Road to stop flooding and improve safety.

People who walk and bike will also find new, widened sidewalks, ADA upgrades and new pavement markings, according to Hillsborough County.

Construction is set to start later this year and finish in late 2022, according to Hillsborough County.