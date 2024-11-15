Watch Now
FDOT working to repair lights on bridges after damage from hurricanes

A viewer contacted ABC Action News to ask about the lighting on bridges in the Tampa Bay area. Since Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the bridges have been darker than usual.

We contacted FDOT about lighting repairs. FDOT told us they have contractors working on repairs on both the Courtney Campbell Causeway (CCC) and Howard Frankland Bridge.

FDOT said the systems experienced high storm surge during the hurricanes, which caused significant damage to the electrical systems.

Infiltration from the saltwater and high winds also caused significant physical damage.

FDOT does not have a completion schedule yet as they are still diagnosing some of the electrical systems.

