FDOT road upgrades in Plant City area are designed to make commuting faster and safer

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Several road projects in and around the Plant City area are set to make commuting faster and safer for drivers.

I-4 interchange improvement at Park Rd. (Exit 22)

This project will add a second left-turn lane on the ramp from WB I-4 to Park Rd. The ramps at the interchange will also be resurfaced.

The project is currently in the design phase. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.

Sam Allen Road

This project is widening CR 580 (Sam Allen Road) from west of SR 39A (Paul Buchman Highway) to east of Park Road in Plant City.

The current two-lane rural road will be widened to a four-lane divided roadway with a raised median, curb and gutter, sidewalks, bicycle lanes, underground drainage pipes, and off-site ponds.

Construction is anticipated to finish in the summer of 2021.

I-4 interchange improvement at SR 566/Thonotosassa Road (Exit 19)

This project will widen SR 566 (Thonotosassa Road) under I-4 from two to four lanes between the ramps.

A new northbound to eastbound right turn lane onto I-4 will be added. A traffic signal will also be added at the base of the off-ramp from westbound I-4.

The project is currently in the design phase and construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.

Interstate lighting upgrades along I-75 and I-4 in Hillsborough County

This project will upgrade the highway lighting to LED at the following locations;



I-75 at Gibsonton Dr.

I-75 at US 301,

I-75 between SR 676 (Causeway Blvd) and SR 618 (Selmon Expressway)

I-4 at Park Road

The project is currently in design. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025.

Additional safety improvements

FDOT is installing Dynamic Envelopes at multiple railroad crossings in eastern Hillsborough County, including the Plant City area.

The crossings include 2- SR 60 (Valrico and Hopewell), 2- Alexander St (SR 39), 2- US 92 (Reynolds St. and Baker St.)

Dynamic envelopes are roadway markings used to increase safe stopping behavior and safety for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic at grade rail crossings. These markings indicate the clearance needed for trains to safely pass, according to FDOT.

By keeping vehicles outside of the dynamic envelopes, fewer vehicles will be stopped too close to or actually on the tracks, thereby reducing the danger to vehicles, occupants, train crews, passengers and bystanders, according to FDOT.

The goal is to positively influence driver behavior and reduce the number of incidents and injuries sustained at rail crossings.

The project is expected to finish in spring 2021.