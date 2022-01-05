FDOT hosts public transportation open house for 2 projects in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Seven is hosting a public transportation open house for two projects in Hillsborough County.

The I-275 Capacity Improvement Project is currently in construction and extends along I-275 from north I-4 to north of Hillsborough Avenue. This project includes adding one lane in each direction on I-275 from north of I-4 to north of Hillsborough Avenue (US 92).

Other improvements include:



Constructing noise barrier walls along most of the corridor

Installing Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) devices

Enhancing the underpasses at Floribraska Ave., Lake Ave., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chelsea St., Osborne Ave., and Hillsborough Ave. to provide wider sidewalks and upgraded underdeck lighting.

All improvements are being completed within the existing right-of-way.

The Downtown Tampa Interchange (I-275/I-4) Safety and Operational Improvement Project is anticipated to begin construction in 2023.

This project will include:



Widening the southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4 flyover ramp to two lanes

Modifying the exit ramp to Ybor City/East Tampa from 21st/22nd Streets to 14th/15th Streets

Widening the westbound I-4 to northbound I-275 ramp from one to two lanes

Widening the westbound I-4 to southbound I-275 exit from two to three lanes

Providing trail connections to local networks and adjacent communities

The open house will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library.

The meeting will be held at the in-person location with an option to attend online. FDOT staff will be available to answer questions in person and virtually via online chat.

If you would like to register for virtual attendance, click here. A narrated presentation will be shown at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. during the open house. Staff will be available throughout the open house to answer questions via the online chat function.