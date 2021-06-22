Watch
Expect new lighting, public art, noise barriers and sidewalks with FDOT's I-275 Widening Project

Phase 1 is set to start this summer
FDOT
Aesthetic changes are set to happen at both the street level and on the freeway as a part of FDOT's Tampa Bay Next project. It's set to widen I-275 and the shoulder of the road from Hanna Avenue to the I-4 Interchange.
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 05:05:25-04

TAMPA, Fla. — We're getting a much better idea of the changes in store for the widening of I-275 as part of the Florida Department of Transportation's Tampa Bay Next project.

Funding for Phase One of construction is now on the books and stretches from Hanna Avenue in Tampa to the beginning of the I-4 interchange.

Phase One of FDOT's Tampa Bay Next project is set to start in Summer 2021. It stretches from just before Hillsborough Avenue and I-275 to the I-4 interchange.

Phase one of construction widens I-275 by one lane in each direction and widens the shoulder of the freeway from Hanna to the I-4 interchange.

Along that stretch, there will also be new eight-foot and 14-foot concrete noise walls installed in order to prevent traffic noise from bothering nearby neighbors.

There will also be new lighting under the freeway in several places in order to improve visibility for drivers and pedestrians. You'll also find new, upgraded lighting along the interstate.

FDOT is installing new noise barriers as a part of Tampa Bay Next.

In addition, drivers and pedestrians will see other street-level changes to overpasses at not just Hillsborough Avenue, but at Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard, and Osborne Avenue.

The sloped pavement you see now at the overpass will be replaced with a smooth retaining wall. Public art will be installed after changes are constructed.

Street-level changes to the overpass at Osborne Avenue through FDOT's Tampa Bay Next project.

Construction on phase one is set to start this summer. The Florida Department of Transportation expects it to be finished in late 2024.

