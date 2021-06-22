Expect new lighting, public art, noise barriers and sidewalks with FDOT's I-275 Widening Project

TAMPA, Fla. — We're getting a much better idea of the changes in store for the widening of I-275 as part of the Florida Department of Transportation's Tampa Bay Next project.

Funding for Phase One of construction is now on the books and stretches from Hanna Avenue in Tampa to the beginning of the I-4 interchange.

Phase one of construction widens I-275 by one lane in each direction and widens the shoulder of the freeway from Hanna to the I-4 interchange.

Along that stretch, there will also be new eight-foot and 14-foot concrete noise walls installed in order to prevent traffic noise from bothering nearby neighbors.

There will also be new lighting under the freeway in several places in order to improve visibility for drivers and pedestrians. You'll also find new, upgraded lighting along the interstate.

In addition, drivers and pedestrians will see other street-level changes to overpasses at not just Hillsborough Avenue, but at Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard, and Osborne Avenue.

The sloped pavement you see now at the overpass will be replaced with a smooth retaining wall. Public art will be installed after changes are constructed.

Construction on phase one is set to start this summer. The Florida Department of Transportation expects it to be finished in late 2024.