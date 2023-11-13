Engineers change Nebraska Avenue project plans after resident pushback

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — ABC Action News is Driving Tampa Bay Forward and looking into the changes coming to Nebraska Avenue in Palm Harbor.

Pinellas County officials presented plans with the goal of making roads, drainage, and sidewalk improvements along Nebraska Avenue, but not everyone was happy about the project.

There was major pushback from residents, and now the county is taking a step back to take a second look at the plans.

County engineers are heading back to the drawing board to update the project plans and meet some of the residents' needs.

“The original plan, I don't like it at all. They’re not taking into consideration the residents on Nebraska Avenue," said John Holbach. who lives on Nebraska Avenue.

He said over the past few months, he and his neighbors have felt unheard, which is why they created a petition, set out signs, and gave the county some major pushback.

“It is actually pretty refreshing to see that the community is involved. I see the signs even on other streets,” Holbach said.

The county said they heard the message. The original project plan included a multi-purpose path on the north side of the road, but installing that meant removing some of the trees.

Now, the county is taking a step back and updating the plans to meet resident needs. The county said the updated design plan preserves most of the trees and gives residents what they want while still hitting the project goals.

Those goals include improving pedestrian and driver safety and reducing flooding from rainfall. They also want to preserve the character of the community and save the trees.

Click here for the updated project plans.

The county said, “Our Nebraska Avenue Roadway Improvement project has evolved through public feedback over the last few months, and there are more opportunities for public input to come.“

One of those opportunities is next month. The county is holding a virtual meeting on December 16. Click here to register for the meeting.