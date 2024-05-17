Drew Street safety project faces another detour

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The project plans to improve safety on Drew Street in Clearwater are facing another road block.

Thursday night, city leaders were set to vote on the final project plans, which would bring major changes to Drew Street, but ultimately decided to postpone the vote.

Some people at the meeting were in favor of the move, but others said they have waited long enough and want to see changes.

“If this doesn't make it, I don't know what we're going to do because it's getting old," said Peggy Page, who lives in Drew Street.

Transportation officials, the city and neighbors all agree they want to make Drew Street safer, but it seems everyone has a different idea on how to get there.

“I want the citizens to know we are going to continue to work on the safety of Drew Street regardless of whether or not this specific proposal is approved or not,” Mayor Bruce Rector said.

Rector is at the center of the heated debate. He said he does not think this current plan is the best option.

Forward Pinellas is working on the project. The plan eliminates one lane and widens the sidewalks on part of Drew Street.

Whit Blanton with Forward Pinellas said he thinks that will improve safety, but the lane elimination is a big hold-up for the mayor.

“We're trying to make it safer, but not eliminate a lane, which a vast majority of our citizens are against,” Rector said.

Meanwhile, Blanton said this is the plan Forward Pinellas studied and voted on.

“This is the one that my board has made a priority and lined up the funding for,” he said.

The money in question is $20 million, federal funding in Forward Pinellas' hands.

They said if the city does not want to move forward with the project, then they will lose the money, and it will go to other road projects in Pinellas County.

But the mayor said he is confident they have the time to flesh out other ideas and still get the money.

“We will find the money," Rector said. "Look, this is a priority to us."

The city and transportation officials are back to the drawing board to see if they can come to an agreement on the project plans. It will go back to council on June 6.