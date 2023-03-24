City of Tampa prioritizes East Tampa for traffic improvements

The city of Tampa has been making East Tampa a priority as far as traffic and pedestrian safety are concerned.

They've installed roundabouts, like at East Lake Avenue and North 34th Street to address some safety issues.

The city said they've seen some improvements since it was completed in 2020.

"It did pull up as one of the the highest concentrations of those serious and fatal injury crashes around the city. So we were able to actually partner with the state and the Florida Department of Transportation to procure some federal safety funds to go ahead and make that improvement," Alex Henry, Vision Zero, City of Tampa, said. "So we turn what was kind of a problematic and unsafe corridor and to model of really how we can address some of these safety challenges, but some really important and transformative projects."

The city also made some enhancements at Columbus Drive with a Complete Streets Initative which allows for more space for bicyclists and pedestrians.