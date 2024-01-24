City of Tampa pauses plans to add traffic lights in front of the Tampa Convention Center

TAMPA, Fla. — Plans to install two traffic lights in front of the Tampa Convention Center are paused based on community feedback.

Plans called for a light on Franklin Street between Marriott and Platt Streets.

The City of Tampa confirms that they've listened to the Harbour Island community about congestion in the area but want further engagement. A public meeting will be set in the future.

Tampa officials said they've been having conversations with the community dating back to January 2020.

In a statement, the city said:

The city’s goal with this project has always been to improve traffic and pedestrian management in one of our fastest growing commercial hubs. As we chart the city's future, we believe in being proactive and considering every option to keep our residents and visitors safe. We look forward to working together to find solutions that ensure Tampa remains a safe place to live, work and play.

