Bloomingdale Avenue reopens after improvements; work continues on US 301

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said Bloomingdale Avenue between U.S. 301 and Robert Tolle Road reopened Monday morning.

The roadway was closed on January 21 as crews replaced the asphalt with a durable concrete surface.

FDOT said crews will now replace the asphalt on the northbound lanes of U.S. 301 and the entrance ramp to I-75. The work is expected to take 21 days, weather permitting.

"Motorists should anticipate traffic delays and congestion as fewer travel lanes (northbound and southbound US 301) and turn-lane (westbound Bloomingdale Ave onto southbound US 301) continue.



Access to businesses, residents, and emergency vehicles to be maintained. Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through this area." FDOT

FDOT said the work, which is being done in phases with Bloomingdale being phase one, is expected to be complete within 55 days.

For more information on this project or to sign-up to receive construction updates and traffic alerts, please visit: FDOTTampaBay.com