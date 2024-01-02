'An easy way to travel': Tampa Union Station sees 13% increase in Amtrak ridership

TAMPA, Fla. — Inside the historic Tampa Union Station at 1 o'clock on Tuesday, dozens of people lined up with their luggage to board the 1:09 p.m. Amtrak train from Tampa to Miami.

"I like to get a window, and they were like, 'No, you can't get a window, we are sold out.'" said passenger Alfreda Scullark.

Her train from Tampa to Miami was sold out, and the next train from Tampa to New York was also sold out.

"A lot of people are beginning to understand the train is easier," she added.

It's evident in new numbers showing in 2023, Amtrak ridership out of Tampa Union Station was up 13% from 2022, with more than 129,000 passengers taking the train.

According to the non-profit group Friends of Tampa Union Station, this station is the second busiest in Florida.

"I think it’s a trend nationwide," said Jerel McCants, vice president of the non-profit. "Make those commutes that might be too long to drive, too short to fly, and that's why ridership is up. Because people are taking those mid-range trips, and those opportunities are available."

The group is now hoping to capitalize on that growing demand even more as their goal is to preserve, restore, and renovate the historic train station built in 1912. A major project is set to begin this year.

Friends of Tampa Union Station is now securing $2 million in funding through a City of Tampa Community Development Agency grant as well as a $414,000 State of Florida Special Category historic preservation grant.

"We are in the permitting process now," McCants said.

Those renovations this year would include restoring the interior and exterior of the building, upgrading the HVAC system, making the bathrooms ADA-compliant, and possibly even adding a coffee shop for passengers.

"Give it prominence because you don't want to pass an icon like this, knowing it's the second largest, second most active in the state," McCants added. "So we want the inside and outside to reflect that."

In the long term, the group hopes to attract a high-speed rail to the station and more shuttles to make it more of a travel hub to drive Tampa Bay Forward.

