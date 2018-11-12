Delivery service commits to hiring more veterans, military spouses across the country

TAMPA, Fla. — Many businesses across the country are committed to hiring more Veterans.

Bite Squad, a restaurant delivery service in the Tampa Bay area, is hiring 2,500 Veterans and military spouses nationwide over the next five years.

We caught up with David Crossett, who served in the Army for 20 years. He has worked with the company for the past few months.

Crossett started working there are searching for something with better hours and more flexibility.

"I think it's really important. Not just to hire the veterans but the families of the veterans. The spouses also," says Crossett. "Transitioning back into civilian life for being out of it for 20 years or so is not an easy thing to do so anything people can do to help is greatly appreciated."

If you know someone looking for employment through Bite Squad, they can apply by clicking here.

