Dead body found at home of NFL player, former University of Florida student

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — A dead body was found at the home of NFL player and former University of Florida student Janoris Jenkins Tuesday.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and Fair Lawn Police Department are investigating the death at 14 Van Saun Place in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Authorities have identified the dead man as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, a family friend of Jenkins. The prosecutor’s office didn’t say where Jenkins was when the death occurred.

According to WABC, neighbors say Jenkins is in Florida right now.

Jenkins played at the University of Florida from 2008-2010 but was ultimately kicked off the team after being charged with possession of marijuana.

Jenkins currently plays for the New York Giants.

The organization says they are "aware of and monitoring the situation."