Three Tampa Bay men arrested for actions during January 6 riots

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The DOJ reports that three Tampa Bay area men were arrested Jan 13. on felony charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Alan Fischer III, 28, of Tampa, Zachary Johnson, 33, of St. Petersburg, and Dion Rajewski, 61, of Largo are charged with civil disorder and other offenses. Fischer and Rajewski are additionally charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon. Fischer is to make his initial appearance Jan 14. in the Middle District of Florida, and Johnson and Rajewski appeared in court the day before.

According to an affidavit and criminal complaint, Fischer marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with members of the Proud Boys, Once there, he joined others in pushing against law enforcement at the arched entrance to a passageway into the building.

The group of rioters collectively pushed against officers to gain entry to the interior of the building. Later, according to the court documents, Fischer moved to the west front of the Capitol. Once there, he threw chairs, an orange traffic cone, and a pole towards officers.

Johnson and Rajewski were charged in an indictment returned on Jan. 12, 2022. Both are accused of possessing pepper spray, and Johnson is accused of aiding and abetting its use against officers. Johnson also allegedly had a sledgehammer.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Tampa Field Office.

In the one year since Jan. 6, more than 725 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 225 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.