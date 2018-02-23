Tampa Police investigating deadly hit-and-run, family wants answers

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police detectives are investigating who hit a 41-year-old tow truck driver and took off, leaving the man for dead.

According to police, Christopher Magdic was walking around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes near the 6900 block of Adamo Drive.

"He was the first man I was ever in love with," said Echo, Magdic's wife. "My whole world is gone now. I don't know what I'm going to do, I don't know where I'm going to go."

Echo tells ABC Action News she misses her husband's "larger than life" personality that always made her smile.

"He had a huge heart," said Echo. "He would do anything for anybody. That's why it's so hurtful that this person just left him there."

Magdic worked overnights as a tow truck operator. Echo believes her husband was on a call when someone crashed into him, never looking back.

"How could you open the door and hug your wife or your girlfriend or kids and know the person you left there is never going to do that again?"

Tampa Police have not identified the driver of the vehicle or released a vehicle description.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130.