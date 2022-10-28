Woman gives back to domestic violence shelter that helped save her life as a teen

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Over the years, ABC Action News has been taking action against domestic violence and showing inspirational stories of survivors transforming their lives. Many have the Mary and Martha House in southern Hillsborough County to thank for taking them from victim to victor. This year the shelter is marking a milestone, 40 years of life-saving, life-altering work.

Mary & Martha House executive director Bill Chini said they are committed to shining a light on this dark secret.

“We want to eradicate domestic violence. That's the end game," Chini said. "Will it happen? I hope so. But it won't happen if we don't talk about it. At Mary & Martha House, we give them shelter and we give them support. We give them the opportunity to get out of their situation and also to start rebuilding their lives to become independent.”

The shelter and store full of donated goods are a lifeline for survivors. When they’re ready, they can pick out clothing, food, and even furniture to start their new life.

“Every once in a while, they'll come back just to say hi, or to say thank you," Chini said. "Just recently, we had a lady who was here in the mid-90s come back and give us a $5,000 check because she still felt the need to give back to an organization that gave her so much."

That woman’s name is Kellie. She was 19 years old at the time, with a 4-month-old baby.

She and her son Christopher marked major milestones in the shelter. He took his first steps there, and she learned to be a mother.

“I owe a lot of it to Miss Priscilla. She was the one that ran the Mary & Martha House," Kelli said. "And I owe a lot to Miss Donna because for two years, she stayed with me. She helped me when I came into the shelter. I cried a lot. She always told me that it was going to be okay, that we were safe, and that we didn't have anything to worry about. She taught me how to better myself, she taught me how to be a good mom, she gave me all the resources."

Kellie graduated from college and is now married and happy. Christopher is all grown up and served time in the military.

She said she owes it all to Mary & Martha House, so when her boss asked for an organization to donate money to, Kellie said she knew where it had to go.

“I am so hoping that it helps more women," she said. "So, if it's something that you really want to break the cycle, and you really want to get out of, Mary & Martha is the place to help you."

The Mary & Martha House has a 90-day program to help women escape domestic abuse and transform their lives.

Bill Chini told ABC Action News that 92% of women who complete the program move on to successful employment and permanent housing.