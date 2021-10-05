Volunteer Profile: Connie Ashmore

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News is Taking Action Against Domestic Violence all October long, by highlighting people having a positive impact on those in our community in domestic violence situations. Connie Ashmore has volunteered with Sunrise of Pasco County for over 20 years. Ashmore has held several different roles at the organization including serving as president from 2010-2011, working on the board of directors, and most recently helping out at the shelters thrift store. "It’s an organization Sunrise of Pasco it’s very near and dear to my heart. I know people that have been in domestic violence situations," says Ashmore. She adds "I just want to do what I can, do what moves me and working with the thrift store and Sunrise of Pasco is it."

You can find out more about resource offered at Sunrise of Pasco County by clicking here.