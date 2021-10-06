Watch
Peace River Center helps domestic violence survivors get back on their feet

Posted at 3:11 PM, Oct 06, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Throughout the month of October, ABC Action News will be Taking Action Against Domestic Violence by highlighting people having a positive impact on those in our community in domestic violence situations.

Tronda Burton started with Peace River Center’s crisis response team 15 years ago. Now she is the domestic violence manager at Peace River Center shelters in both Polk and Highland Counties.

She said not just anyone could do this job, you truly have to have a passion for it.

“Just to see survivors. Just to see them pick up those pieces that were ripped from them due to intimidation, corrosion, manipulation and to see that they can get their lives back and to see that they can get, new self-esteem and new freedom. To just see them come in and leave out another way it’s self-fulfilling for me,” says Burton.

For more information on resources offered at Peace River Center, click here.

