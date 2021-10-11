Watch
NewsCrimeTaking Action Against Domestic Violence

Local woman volunteers at Hope Family Services in Manatee County

Posted at 2:47 PM, Oct 11, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News is taking action against domestic violence all month long by highlighting community members who are making a difference in the lives of those in domestic violence situations.

Kathy Eckert has dedicated nearly two decades to volunteering at Hope Family Services in Manatee County. She and a group of women, mostly over the age of 55, hold events to provide a sense of normalcy especially during the holidays for those living in the shelter.

Some of the events include a Fourth of July Picnic, a baby shower, a back-to-school bash, and a holiday toy shop.

Eckert says volunteering is personal to her since domestic violence was present in her home growing up.

“It helps me in a sense with continuing to make a difference in people’s lives. I know how important it is,” says Eckert.

She said her years of working as a counselor also help her know what these families need.

You can learn more about the service provided by Hope Family Services by clicking here.

