Local student helps domestic violence survivors at Sunrise of Pasco County

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News is taking action against domestic violence for the month of October by highlighting people who have a positive impact on those in our community in domestic violence situations.

For the last year and a half, Hannah Bodenhorn worked as a student intern counselor at Sunrise of Pasco County.

Bodenhorn said her time at the shelter was rewarding and she didn’t realize how passionate she would be about it.

“I was really nervous at first because I didn’t feel worthy to carry these stories and burdens for these survivors. It is rewarding the longer you do it,” said Bodenhorn.

She added that “survivors need as much help as they can get, they really need all the support and sometimes they just really need someone to listen to them.”

