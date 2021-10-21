Local man takes on the role of being everyone's grandpa at CASA Pinellas

TAMPA, Fla. — For the last five years, a local man has been volunteering at CASA Pinellas and taking on the role of being everyone's grandpa.

Charles Smith works in the youth center at CASA. He helps with improvements around the center and plays games with the children, but his favorite thing to do is read.

He said the kids really enjoy “Green Eggs and Ham” and “I Am Not Going To Get Up Today” by Dr. Seuss.

Smith likes being a positive role model in the kids' lives and finds it very fulfilling.

“I know these kids, just like their parents, have been through a lot and I just want to make them feel, I want to give them some experience that's non-stressful,” said Smith.

He said his goal is to help alleviate the problems these kids may be dealing with because of domestic violence.

You can learn more about the resources provided by CASA by clicking here.