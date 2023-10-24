Local domestic violence survivor spreads awareness by telling her story

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains the description of a domestic violence incident from a survivor and may be difficult for some to read.

Shakura Ogletree is a 29-year-old mother to four kids. But she still suffers every day from trauma after she said her husband physically abused her.

“This man tried to kill us, like he tried to hold us hostage. Like I said, I felt like it was a suicide mission. Because, like, we were one way in and one way out,” explained Ogletree.

Earlier this month, ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan met Ogletree at Hope Villages of America’s “Faces of Domestic Violence” luncheon. During the event, Ogletree shared her fears she would not survive her husband’s violent attacks.

“Even if that means begging on my knees, kissing this man's feet like he was Jesus Christ. I had to do what I had to do. And I did that,” said Ogletree.

Ogletree said his behavior changed early in the marriage. He became jealous of the time she would spend with her kids, and his anger escalated.

“The room is spinning, and he picks me back up, and boom! Sends me back towards the window! All I can hear is the back of the glass breaking against my back, and my head is spinning again. Like I just got hit by a tow truck in the middle of my head,” explained Ogletree.

She continued, “I thought I was dead when he tried to throw me out the window multiple times. I thought I was gone.”

In the middle of that physical assault, which took place in front of her kids, her daughter managed to call 911.

“All I could hear is my kid screaming, 'He's hurting my mommy! He's hurting my mommy! He's hurting my mommy,'” explained Ogletree.

Ogletree said she endured more blows as her husband slammed her head into a window again and again. He kept telling her no one was going to live, and they were all going to die. But thankfully, Ogletree was finally able to escape.

“I'm asking this man... please, please, please don't let my kids die. Please just let us go, please! The door opened. I don't know how the door opened, but me and my kids, we ran. We ran for dear life! We ran! We ran so fast,” said Ogletree.

After she escaped, Ogletree called Hope Village’s hotline, and their safe house, The Haven, took her and the kids in.

“We have an incredible team of experts that understand those challenges of these families, women and children, you know, trying to get out of a very dangerous situation. And we do that in a very caring and compassionate and loving way,” explained Nick DiCeglie, the President and CEO of Hope Villages.

DiCeglie said victims like Ogletree are in good hands at their shelter and will receive all the resources they need.

“They're there with us for 45 days, and we have services that enable them to feel independent, to get their confidence back. And ultimately, we want to help them get back into a healthy and successful living situation back at home,” said DiCeglie.

Today, Ogletree and her children are safe, and she is now full of gratitude.

“I'm just grateful for Hope Villages of America, the police, I'm grateful for everybody who got me and my kids to safety. I'm grateful to God for God didn't allow me to go out that window,” said Ogletree.

Her husband is still behind bars, charged with battery, false imprisonment, three counts of child abuse, and tampering with a witness.

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, call the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119.

Resources:

Find a Shelter

Helpful Resources