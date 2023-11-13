Domestic violence victim now helping others escape abuse

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Like so many victims of domestic violence, Barbara Melen said she stayed with her husband because she thought he might change.

“I thought maybe if could just get him to take advantage of VA services as a veteran. The inpatient therapy. The outpatient therapy. He’ll be there for his child and for me,” said Melen.

But the abuse didn’t stop.

Barbara said she suffered concussions and bruises from the violence.

Finally, five years ago, she filed a restraining order and got out.

She eventually made her way to Hope Villages of America.

“It’s a big leap even just telling my parents was terrifying. Telling my therapist was terrifying,” said Melen.

At Hope Villages of America, Barbara found support groups, advocates, financial advice, and even Christmas gifts for her son.

“We have the experts in place to help women and children who are being abused at home and we want them to feel safe to come to our shelter,” said CEO Nick DiCeglie.

Hope Villages is starting its Hope for the Holidays program, giving food to those who might be going through tough times with Thanksgiving approaching.

The non-profit has three main focuses.

The food bank, transition housing, and a domestic violence shelter.

Domestic violence calls actually slow down during the holidays, perhaps because people don’t want to be alone.

But Barbara make the change as soon as possible.

“Don’t hide. Don’t get through the holidays because that’s one more bad memory for you and your child or family there. It’s time to get the help because there is help out there,” said Melen.

Barbara is now excelling in her job in medical sales. She’s running and enjoying every moment with her son.

She’s also sharing her message to help others going through what she did.

For information, click here.