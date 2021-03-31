St. Pete officials say 12+ people have been shot and killed in 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — Watch the presser below:

The mayor and police chief of St. Petersburg banded together `to make a plea to the community over gun violence on March 31.

During the presser, the police chief says 2020 saw only 15 total murders in St. Pete while 2021 already has 12 gun-related homicides. The chief went on to make a special plea to the Black community saying all the shooting victims and suspects in 2021 have been Black.

"We as a community need to stop these senseless killings. The victims of these 12 homicides are all African

American. Every one of the suspects is African American."- Chief Anthony Holloway

The chief also announced that the suspected shooter has been arrested for the March 30 shooting that killed a young woman just one day before this press conference.

St. Petersburg PD

Mayor Kriseman says 2020 was a year with record lows in violent crimes. He says this year is already on track to be one of the worst.

