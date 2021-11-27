Several injured after residential shooting in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Several people were injured Thursday night when one or more people started shooting into a home in Palmetto.

The Manatee sheriff says around 11 p.m thursday one or more people stood in the front yard of a house on the 1600 block of 18th St. Ct. East, Palmetto and shot multiple times into the home.

Three people inside were hit. Two of them are teenagers. The female victims aged 44, 17, and 17 were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They were all listed in stable condition. A 5-year-old inside the home was unharmed.

"Detectives suspect the shooter(s) were targeting this location for some reason and not randomly firing gunshots at houses. This was the only residence involved in the shooting incident."- MSO

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.