Registered Branford sex offender arrested on child porn charges

BRANFORD, Fla — FDLE arrested a registered sexual offender on multiple charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Joshua Traub, 31, of Branford, and a registered sexual offender was arrested on 10 counts of using minors in the production of child sexual abuse material, 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material, and two counts of sexual battery on child victim less than 12 -years-old.

Officials say the investigation began when FDLE received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip alleged that a user of a mobile app had shared around 70 files of child sexual abuse material including numerous depictions of the sexual battery of a child victim.

On August 24 FDLE agents and the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team served a search warrant and were able to confirm that the material which depicted the sexual assault of a six-year-old child was filmed inside Traub’s residence.

Agents believe there may be additional victims. If you have information that may be relevant to this case you can call FDLE Special Agent Aida Limongi at (850) 410-7525.

Traub was booked into the Suwannee County Jail.