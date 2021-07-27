Polk Sheriff searching for man accused of killing his girlfriend

POLK COUNTY, Fla — The Polk sheriff says an Auburndale woman was found dead in her home Monday, July 26 and the prime suspect is her boyfriend of more than 20-years.

Deputies are searching for 57-year old Larry Smith, after homicide detectives determined that he was the person who shot 40-year old Tashia Smith.

“There was a history of domestic violence perpetrated by Tashia Smith’s boyfriend against her. Larry Smith is a dangerous man, and we need to lock him up.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Tashia Smith was reported missing to the Lakeland Police Department on July 26. Tashia was last seen by her sister on Sunday, July 25 at around 9:36 a.m. at the Wing-Stop restaurant in Lakeland where Tashia worked.

Tashia was supposed to return to work later that day at 5:00 p.m. but she never showed up.PCSO Homicide detectives say Tashia was shot multiple times.

"Larry Smith’s prior criminal history consists of 21 felony charges and 18 misdemeanors. He has been to prison four times. Among his prior charges are: burglary, armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assaults, numerous batteries, grand theft, retail thefts, resisting, destroying evidence, and drug possessions."- Grady Judd, Sheriff

Detectives ask that any information regarding Larry Smith’s whereabouts be reported to Detective Coggins at 863-298-6200, or if you’d prefer to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5,000, you can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).