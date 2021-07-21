Polk deputy shoots and kills Davenport man during domestic call

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A Davenport man is dead after a deputy shot him during a domestic violence call, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy-involved shooting happened on Tuesday, July 20, in unincorporated Davenport. The deputy was not injured.

According to PCSO, the deputy responded to a residence on County Road 547 North around 10:30 p.m. after a caller reported that Gilberto Martinez-Nava and his ex-wife got into an argument that turned physical. Martinez-Nava allegedly armed himself with a knife after the initial confrontation.

The deputy arrived at the house and knocked on a side door, it was opened by an elderly woman.

The sheriff claims that when Martinez-Nava saw the responding deputy, he began charging at him while holding the knife.

"The deputy yelled, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” but Martinez-Nava refused and continued to close the gap between the two men. Fearing for his own life and safety, the deputy was forced to shoot at Martinez-Nava, causing him to fall to the ground, still holding the knife."

Martinez-Nava was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds.

The investigation shows that the deputy fired four shots, three to Martinez-Nava’s torso, and one in his arm. Several suicide notes were allegedly found in Martinez-Nava’s clothes.

“The deputy didn’t choose to shoot Mr. Martinez-Nava…Mr. Martinez-Nava chose to make the deputy shoot him. Our deputy arrived to keep the family safe, which is ultimately what happened…just not the way we wanted.,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The deputy who shot Mr. Martinez-Nava is identified as Deputy Sheriff Gregory Streeter. He is 27-years old and has been a patrol deputy at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since June of 2019.

Standard protocol for all deputy-involved shootings will include four independent investigations: PCSO Homicide Unit will conduct a death investigation, Administrative Investigations will conduct an administrative inquiry, the State Attorney's Office will conduct a separate investigation, and the 10th District Medical Examiner office will conduct an investigation to determine the cause and manner of death. Per agency protocol, the members involved will be on administrative leave with pay during the initial phase of the investigation.