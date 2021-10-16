Watch
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar

Posted at 4:15 PM, Oct 16, 2021
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside of a Houston bar, killing one and wounded two others. The Houston Police Department says one person was detained, but he's not believed to be the shooter.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says the deputies were working security jobs at the 45 Norte Sports Bar when two of them responded to a witness’ report of a suspected robbery outside the business around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. The two deputies were trying to arrest someone when a man with an AR-15-style rifle shot them from behind. Herman's office says the third deputy was shot when he came to help.

