Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

One dead after juveniles crash while running from police in stolen vehicle

juvenile stolen fatal crash.png
Tampa Police
juvenile stolen fatal crash.png
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 14:28:33-04

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police said one person is dead after four juveniles led officers on a high-speed chase.

Officers found a stolen vehicle Saturday at 26th street and Chelsea Ave. in Tampa. Officers said they attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled. A chase then ensued.

The stolen vehicle continued at a high rate of speed into the county toward Plant City. The driver then hit another vehicle from behind. The impact forced the Honda into a telephone pole.

The occupants inside the Honda were taken to the hospital, where a 44-year-old female passenger later died. Two of the four juveniles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!