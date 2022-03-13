One dead after juveniles crash while running from police in stolen vehicle

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police said one person is dead after four juveniles led officers on a high-speed chase.

Officers found a stolen vehicle Saturday at 26th street and Chelsea Ave. in Tampa. Officers said they attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled. A chase then ensued.

The stolen vehicle continued at a high rate of speed into the county toward Plant City. The driver then hit another vehicle from behind. The impact forced the Honda into a telephone pole.

The occupants inside the Honda were taken to the hospital, where a 44-year-old female passenger later died. Two of the four juveniles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.