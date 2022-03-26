Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

One dead after deputy-involved shooting in Citrus County

A deputy shot a suspect in Citrus County.
shooting.jpg
Posted at 11:37 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 23:37:40-04

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Dunnellon Friday night.

Citrus County deputies said they responded to a residence off of N. Windbreak Ter. in Dunnellon for a disturbance and verbal altercation.

After the initial meeting, the suspect allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands. The suspect then grabbed a weapon and was shot by deputies.

The suspect identified as Bryan Thomas Otto 46, of Dunnellon was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trained to respond appropriately to any threat they come in contact with,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “We are thankful for their courageous efforts in keeping our community safe.”

Following agency policy, the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the preliminary FDLE investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!