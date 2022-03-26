One dead after deputy-involved shooting in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Dunnellon Friday night.

Citrus County deputies said they responded to a residence off of N. Windbreak Ter. in Dunnellon for a disturbance and verbal altercation.

After the initial meeting, the suspect allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands. The suspect then grabbed a weapon and was shot by deputies.

The suspect identified as Bryan Thomas Otto 46, of Dunnellon was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trained to respond appropriately to any threat they come in contact with,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “We are thankful for their courageous efforts in keeping our community safe.”

Following agency policy, the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the preliminary FDLE investigation.