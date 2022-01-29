Missing child alert issued for Isabella Bowles of Dunnellon Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla — The FDLE has issued a missing child alert for Isabella Bowles.

Isabella Bowles is described as a white female, 13 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair, and green eyes. She was last seen in the 6000 block of Southwest 178th Terrace in Dunnellon, Florida. She was last seen wearing a rainbow-striped, long-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans.

Isabella may be with Ashley Holmes, a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes, and Codey Beloit, a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 210 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Ashley has tattoos on her neck and shoulders. Codey has a tattoo of devil horns on his temples and tattoos on his neck.

Officials say they may be traveling in a 2012, gray Dodge Caravan, FL tag number Y563UE. The vehicle is missing the front bumper and the front passenger door is a noticeably lighter gray.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, you can contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (352) 732-9111 or 911.