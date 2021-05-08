Man charged with felony assault after pointing a gun on the highway, state troopers say

BRADENTON, Fla- — Florida State troopers say a man faces assault charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver on the highway.

On May 8, around 7:01 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a driver in a Ford Exhibition, traveling south on Interstate 275 from the Skyway Bridge, pointing a rifle at another vehicle.

Troopers stopped the suspect's vehicle on State Road 70 and 73rd Lane in Bradenton. Inside the vehicle, troopers say they found a revolver, semi-automatic pistol, and a loaded tactical-style Remington 870 shotgun.

The driver, Michael Platts 61, of Tampa, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Manatee County Jail.