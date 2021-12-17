Man arrested after chase and ramming a squad car, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man is behind bars after ramming several deputy squad cars and leading them on a high-speed chase.

According to deputies Kasey Mitchell, 34, pulled up and told deputies that he had recently been in a physical altercation with a family member in Apollo Beach.

"While speaking with Mitchell, the deputy made contact with other deputies on scene of the Apollo Beach location and learned there was an assault and battery call there. Charges of Domestic Violence were pending on Mitchell."-HSO

Deputies told Mitchell he was being detained. Mitchell then attempted to drive away. A deputy shot his taser at Mitchell but it was ineffective, and Mitchell drove away.

Later, Mitchell rammed another deputy’s marked patrol vehicle near the intersection of Krycul Avenue and U.S. 301. No deputies were injured.

Mitchell continued driving away, making his way onto I-75. Once he made it to Pasco County, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office stopped the chase. The Florida Highway Patrol would take over and managed to arrest Mitchell in Hernando County.

"Using a car as a weapon to attack one of our deputies is reckless behavior. It is unconscionable and inexcusable and will not be tolerated here in Hillsborough County," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thankfully, our deputy is okay, and this suspect is going to jail, which is where he belongs. I want to thank our law enforcement partners with the Florida Highway Patrol for taking this man into custody. He will now face charges in multiple jurisdictions."

Mitchell faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, and domestic violence within HCSO’s jurisdiction. He also faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated battery on a an officer within FHP’s jurisdiction. Additional charges are pending.

