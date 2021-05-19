Hillsborough teacher arrested for soliciting a minor, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH CO, Fla- — A Strawberry Crest high school teacher was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor on Wednesday, May 19.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff says the arrest came after an undercover investigation targeting child predators.

Detectives say on March 29, 2021, an HCSO undercover detective portraying a 14-year-old boy on social media came in contact with Anthony Michael Peace, 37, after Peace initiated a conversation.

Peace works as a history teacher and is a former wrestling coach at Strawberry Crest High.

According to detectives, Peace solicited nude photos from the fake teenager and sent explicit videos of himself.

Detectives charged Peace on Wednesday, May 19, with five counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and one count of use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts. Peace was arrested at Strawberry Crest High and transported to the local Jail.

Detectives are working to determine if any minors or students may have been victimized by Peace. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

“It is the ultimate betrayal of trust when mentors and leaders within our community take advantage of their position of authority over young victims,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Parents should not have to worry about teachers preying on their children. We will not stop conducting these types of undercover operations until it is clear to everyone that predatory behavior will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County, especially within our schools.”