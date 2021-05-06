Hillsborough sheriff: Unlocked truck leads to home burglary

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla- — The Hillsborough sheriff says a Carrollwood couple had their home burglarized and their vehicle stolen last week after they left their car unlocked in the driveway.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, an unknown suspect entered a victim’s unlocked truck parked in the driveway of a home on Roundup Drive in Carrollwood. The suspect used the garage door opener he found inside the truck to get inside the house. He later stole an Xbox, PS4, a tv, and money.

While the suspect was stealing from the home, the two homeowners were sleeping in their bed.

The suspect left the home in the victim’s truck but returned with another male suspect who was traveling in a separate vehicle.

Together the suspects stole a 600-pound gun safe from the garage with a rifle and ammunition inside. They fled the home in both vehicles.

The original suspect, who initially entered the victim's unlocked truck, was identified as Dakota Schroeder, 21. He was arrested on several charges including Grand Theft and Armed Burglary.

Hillsborough County Sheriff

Detectives are still searching for the other suspect.

“These suspects added insult to injury, not only violating these victims once by entering their vehicle but also entering their home and stealing from them twice in one night,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is a sad reminder of what can happen when you leave your vehicles unlocked. Whether you’re in your driveway or a public parking lot, the best way to protect your property is to lock it up.”

A link to a video of the burglary can be found here.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

