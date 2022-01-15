Watch
Hillsborough deputies searching for bank robber

Posted at 10:49 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 22:49:42-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating asking for help finding the man that robbed a bank in Carrollwood.

Deputies say that around 5:30 p.m. on January 14, a man entered the SunTrust Bank located at 12902 N Dale Mabry Highway.

The suspect pointed a firearm at a bank teller and demanded cash. The teller handed some over then the suspect fled on foot, westbound through the parking lot.

Deputies are currently searching for a white adult male, with possible tattoos on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

“Thankfully no one was injured during this incident,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am urging anyone who recognizes this person, or anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

