Former St. Pete postal clerk arrested for fraud, identity theft

TAMPA, Fla — A former St. Petersburg postal clerk used the perks of her position to commit fraud and steal personal information in order to gain access to victims' bank accounts, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Wynne, a Postal Clerk with USPS at the St. Petersburg Retail Post Office location, conspired with others to defraud federally insured financial institutions.

Wynne used her status and the special access she had as a USPS employee to open First-Class mail and to photograph personal identifying information (“PII”) and bank account information. Wynne then forwarded the photographs to co-conspirators for use in a bank fraud scheme.

Wynne also took pictures of US passport applications that were processed at her post office location to gain applicants’ PII and bank account information. She then forwarded that information to co-conspirators, court documents stated.

Wynne allegedly used her position as a USPS employee to get access to and steal restricted postal arrow keys. These are special master keys that open USPS collection boxes, banks of mailboxes at apartment complexes, and any other mailbox keyed with an arrow lock. Wynne then gave those postal arrow keys to her co-conspirators for use in the conspiracy.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Craig Gestring.