Elderly woman swipes wallet at store checkout line, ruins family's Christmas shopping

MULBERRY, Fla. — Pasco detectives are searching for the woman caught on surveillance video stealing another customer's wallet at a Dollar General store just days before Christmas.

On December 19, Connie Crow, of Lakeland, left her wallet in front of a register inside Dollar General Market, located at 7050 N. Church Ave. in Mulberry.

The customer next in line didn't think twice before snagging it. The unknown suspect is seen on surveillance using Crow's cash to pay for her items.

"You just can't get much lower than that," said Crow. "She's old enough to know better."

The woman in question got away with $250, credit cards, Crow's driver's license, and a health insurance card.

"All these things you carry around and take for granted until they're gone," said Connie's husband, John. "It shows to my mind a total lack of conscious, a total lack of empathy."

Worst yet, that late December day was supposed to be spent shopping with their 13-year-old granddaughter, who was visiting for only a few days from Puerto Rico.

"I was sorry that my granddaughter had to go through all this," said John Crow. "They were out for a fun day of Christmas shopping and that just sucked all the air out of the whole experience."

Detectives are reviewing the surveillance video and looking into if the unknown suspect is a frequent shopper at that Dollar General.

If anyone has information about this theft they are urged to contact Detective Berganza at 863-499-2400.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).