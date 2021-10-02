Detectives: Man shot dead during argument over a parking spot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — Detectives say a man is dead after an argument over a parking spot escalated to a gunfight.

On Saturday, October 2 a man was shot in the 200 block of 1st Ave N in St. Petersburg.

Detectives say the victim was transported to Bayfront where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. According to detectives, the victim and Charles Edward Bentley 23, got in an argument over Bentley and his friends standing in a parking spot that the victim wanted to park in.

During the argument, Bentley pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times before leaving the area on foot. Bentley was caught by officers a short distance from the scene.

Police arrested Bentley and charged him with 2nd-degree murder.