TAMPA, Fla — A boarding house owner was shot and killed Saturday morning according to Tampa police.

The owner of a boarding house on North 46th Street was shot in the chest around 4 a.m.

Police say a resident called the police. Officers arrived to find the owner bleeding from and still conscious.

The owner later died at the hospital.

Police are still searching for the killer. He is described as thin and having dark skin with short black hair and a beard.