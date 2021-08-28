Amber Alert issued for two children in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Zaynah Obidy 5, a white female, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 65 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes, and Zain Obidy 6, a white male, 4 feet tall, 90 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

The children were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The children may be in the company of Max Carias-Carrilo, a white-Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, bald hair, and brown eyes. Max has a very thick beard that does not have a mustache. They may be traveling in 2011, black BMW 535 series, FL tag number PJH1B.

Deputies say if you see them contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children you can contact the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 1-954-321-4226 or 911.