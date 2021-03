CLEARWATER, Fla- — Clearwater Police say two people were shot late on Thursday, March 11.

It happened in the 400 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police say a man and a women were taken to the hospital ambulance as trauma alerts. Both are in serious condition.

A third person was reported at a different hospital with a minor gunshot wound. Police say that victim may be related to the shooting call. Police are still investigating