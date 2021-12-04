16-year-old charged with murder of 13-year-old

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police have arrested a 16-year-old on first degree murder charges after they say he was the one that shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in November.

Tampa detectives arrested and charged Ja'Marion Strange 16, with 1st Degree Murder tonight, after an ongoing dispute ended in a fatal shooting near the intersection of 22nd St. and 26th Ave. Last month.

According to police, on November 23, officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds near the Lee Davis Community Center. The victim was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he died two days later.

After the autopsy was conducted, the Medical Examiner ruled the victim's death a homicide.

"Investigators gathered a lot of evidence in this case, and with the help of video, witnesses, tips from the public and other investigative means, they were able to develop probable cause and arrest Strange."

Strange is also charged with three felony charges, two aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges and a shooting at or into a building charge.

Detectives say they are thankful for the cooperation they've received from the public. Although Strange is charged in the victim's death, the investigation is

ongoing and more information is needed. Anyone with tips should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-837-TIPS.