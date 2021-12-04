Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

16-year-old charged with murder of 13-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 10:23 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 22:47:43-05

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police have arrested a 16-year-old on first degree murder charges after they say he was the one that shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in November.

Tampa detectives arrested and charged Ja'Marion Strange 16, with 1st Degree Murder tonight, after an ongoing dispute ended in a fatal shooting near the intersection of 22nd St. and 26th Ave. Last month.

According to police, on November 23, officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds near the Lee Davis Community Center. The victim was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he died two days later.

After the autopsy was conducted, the Medical Examiner ruled the victim's death a homicide.

"Investigators gathered a lot of evidence in this case, and with the help of video, witnesses, tips from the public and other investigative means, they were able to develop probable cause and arrest Strange."

Previous coverage

Strange is also charged with three felony charges, two aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges and a shooting at or into a building charge.

Detectives say they are thankful for the cooperation they've received from the public. Although Strange is charged in the victim's death, the investigation is
ongoing and more information is needed. Anyone with tips should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-837-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season