Vaccination event scheduled in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fl.-- — Community groups are working to bring more access to COVID19 vaccinations to the Wimauma community.

Enterprising Latinas is hosting a COVID19 vaccination clinic Sunday at the Wimauma Opportunity Center, at 5128 State Road 674, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies last.

“30 percent of our residents have contracted COVID or at least tested positive over the last year and that is because so many of them are essential workers. They never stopped working during the pandemic, they could not work from home,” Ileana Cintron, the organization’s deputy director.

Cintron also noted 45 percent of residents are under 24 years old.

“So they barely got eligible to receive the vaccine in April. We want to facilitate access and make sure that the majority of the community is vaccinated,” said Cintron.

DeliveRxd Pharmacy will be administering the vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine for those as young as 12 years older.

“It’s rural area so what we’ve been doing over the last few weeks at DeliveRxd Pharmacy we’re finding areas that are underserved and in need and we’re doing pop up clinics, COVID vaccination clinics, to make it easier to access health care,” said owner and pharmacist William Parker, noting they’ve also held clinics in Plant City, Orlando and Miami.

Access to vaccinations is key.

“I think it’s probably been a little bit more difficult for people in our rural areas to take off from work and get to a vaccination location. Number two we also have to keep in mind that just being in a more rural area having less opportunity means that we have to become more mobile and try and get to them,” said Dr. Kevin Sneed, the dean of the Taneja College of Pharmacy at the University of South Florida.

He said he thinks access has been improving overall.

“We clearly know as the economy opens up many people are going to need far more access to being vaccinated for protection so it’s critical that we get to the Wimauma community,” said Sneed.

Enterprising Latinas says at least 77 percent of Wimauma residents identify as Hispanic, as well.

“The challenge to get folks vaccinated especially in the Hispanics community here is not necessarily an issue of hesitancy is basically access,” said Cintron.

According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey, nearly 1 in 5 Hispanic adults report they haven’t been vaccinated, but want one as soon as possible, higher than other groups.

You can learn more about Sunday’s event here.