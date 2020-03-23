Menu

Trump announces REAL ID requirement to be delayed

Posted: 6:32 PM, Mar 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-23 18:59:54-04
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that an Oct. 1 deadline to implement a program that requires those using a state-issued ID to fly on commercial airplanes to have a "REAL ID" will be pushed back.

The recommendation to bolster the level of documentation in order to fly on on a domestic commercial flight was made in 2005 in the wake of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The IDs required enhanced documentation in order to obtain driver's licenses and IDs.

The deadline was pushed back as many states are closing their department of motor vehicles offices due to the spread of coronavirus.

Even without coronavirus concerns, the deadline was expecting to cause a rush at state DMVs in the upcoming months.

