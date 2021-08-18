Task force recommends face masks for Miami-Dade students

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's largest school district will likely require masks when classrooms open next week.

The Miami-Dade School Board is expected to approve the rule on Wednesday, following medical experts and defying the governor's attempt to block mandatory mask rules.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said his mind is "pretty made up" as he thinks about how much “acceptable pain” the community can take when a child or teacher or staff member dies of COVID.

Broward students also must wear masks when their school year starts Wednesday, and people are watching Tampa, where thousands of students and hundreds of teachers are isolating after returning to classrooms last week.