Task force recommends face masks for Miami-Dade students

John Raoux/AP
A school bus heads to a school to pick up students Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Some of Florida's largest school districts are finding it difficult to hire enough bus drivers as classes resume, with at least some of the shortage caused by the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 10:37 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 22:37:04-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's largest school district will likely require masks when classrooms open next week.

The Miami-Dade School Board is expected to approve the rule on Wednesday, following medical experts and defying the governor's attempt to block mandatory mask rules.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said his mind is "pretty made up" as he thinks about how much “acceptable pain” the community can take when a child or teacher or staff member dies of COVID.

Broward students also must wear masks when their school year starts Wednesday, and people are watching Tampa, where thousands of students and hundreds of teachers are isolating after returning to classrooms last week.

